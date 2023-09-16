There’s been an interesting ongoing discussion among XRP aficionados on Twitter lately, with some laying arguments as to what the future of Ripple should look like so that it supports the company’s vision, as well as that of XRP holders.

A community member, Yassin Mobarak, took it to X to comment:

I’m sensing Ripple is shifting from reliance on XRP in cross-border payments to new use cases such as institutional custody of digital assets, derivatives, CBDCs, and carbon credit markets. Not saying that’s a bad strategy at all, but in order for XRP to prosper long-term, we cannot rely on just Ripple.

Indeed, there have been multiple announcements recently related to Ripple. Just a few days ago, the company expanded its liquidity hub to two new countries – Brazil and Australia.

Before that, Ripple made headlines by revealing an acquisition of the well-known crypto-focused financial institution called Fortress Trust.

Commenting on the matter was also a popular blockchain analyst, who said:

We cannot rely on Ripple. It’s the builders we should be focusing on. XRP ecosystem has approximately 1000 projects according to Ripple Markus Infanger at Apex. We need 100,000 active projects to even get close to ETH. If you love to focus on Ripple, shop for private equity that is sold on more than dozen platforms with competitive prices.

In essence, the expert argues that there’s a long way ahead if Ripple is to catch up to Ethereum in terms of development, but this in itself brought up another interesting argument by another user, who said:

XRPL is not a SC-centered chain, you don’t need to keep acting like it is. Different use cases will create a different value.