Could ADA Flip XRP?

Cardano’s native token – ADA – and Ripple’s coin – XRP – are undoubtedly among the trendiest cryptocurrencies, capturing much of the investors’ attention. Both assets have charted impressive gains throughout 2023, with the former being in a more bullish mode in the past month.

As such, some might be wondering whether ADA’s uptrend could continue in 2024 and outperform XRP. The popular AI-powered language model – ChatGPT – estimated that such a scenario includes “many speculative and uncertain factors.”

For example, ongoing development milestones for Cardano might trigger a price rally for ADA, whereas a negative outcome in Ripple’s lawsuit against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) could hamper XRP’s progress.

Market trends and investor sentiment are also elements worth observing. “Public perception, adoption rate, and investor confidence can drastically sway the performance of ADA and XRP,” ChatGPT determined.

The language model concluded that technological adoption, partnerships, and global economic factors could also be considered bullish Cardano elements.

How Realistic is Such a Flippening?

It is worth mentioning that XRP’s current market capitalization of approximately $33.4 billion makes it the fifth biggest crypto asset. For its part, ADA is in the ninth position with $13.6 billion.

In addition, Ripple has been on a winning streak against its big enemy – the SEC – securing three vital (yet partial) court victories. Many believe the blockchain enterprise would score a decisive win next year during the grand trial between the two entities, which might resonate in a bull run for XRP.

However, the cryptocurrency market is quite unpredictable, meaning ADA could still explode due to various factors and outpace Ripple's coin.