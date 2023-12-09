TL;DR

BONK’s Rapid Growth: Bonk Inu (BONK) has surged by 1,100% in the last 30 days, drawing comparisons to Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) 2021 bull run, but its ability to sustain this growth is uncertain and depends on varying market conditions. Community and Market Dynamics’ Role: BONK’s continued success may hinge on building a robust community and navigating market trends and investor psychology, similar to SHIB’s approach. External Influences and Solana Connection: BONK’s trajectory could be influenced by factors like media attention and the performance of Solana (SOL), the platform it’s built on, which has also been experiencing significant growth.

Can BONK Become the Next SHIB?

The memecoin Bonk Inu (BONK) has caught the recent green wave in the cryptocurrency market, exploding by a whopping 1,100% in the past 30 days and hitting an all-time high price on December 8. Its rapid surge reminds of that marked by Shiba Inu (SHIB) during the bull run in 2021. As such, it is worth checking whether BONK has the chance to continue its uptrend and replicate its rival’s performance.

The AI-powered language model – ChatGPT – estimated that predicting such a rally is “speculative” and depends on various factors, with the market environment being the main one. However, “the conditions that led to Shiba Inu’s bull run may not be the same for Bonk Inu,” ChatGPT alerted.

Another element worth observing is community and adoption. ChatGPT outlined that Shiba Inu has numerous supporters, suggesting that BONK should build a similar base to achieve widespread recognition and a possible price rally.

Market dynamics is the next in line. The AI language model claimed the success of memecoins is often driven by trends and investor psychology, meaning Bonk Inu could continue its uptrend should it keep attention toward itself.

Media coverage, endorsement by influential figures, and regulatory environment might also impact the valuation of the cryptocurrency. Recall that the wealthiest man on the planet – Elon Musk – has caused certain memecoins to head north numerous times after interacting with them on social media platforms.

One Additional Factor

Last but not least, BONK (described as the first Solana-dog cryptocurrency “for the people, by the people”) could benefit from a possible rally of SOL. The latter has also been a top performer lately, with its valuation skyrocketing by almost 400% in the past six months.

As CryptoPotato recently reported, Solana’s price surpassed $72 for the first time since May 2022. Some bullish analysts, such as the X (Twitter) user Crypto King and Jacob Canfield, have set quite optimistic future tags for the token.

The former thinks it could hit a new all-time high of $300 in the long run, while the latter envisioned the price exploding to a whopping $1,000.