Bitcoin (BTC) has seen a significant increase in its value since the beginning of 2023, rising from approximately $16,500 to around $34,500, with speculations about its continued uptrend into the next year.

Factors influencing Bitcoin’s potential performance include increased market adoption, regulatory changes like the possible approval of a spot BTC ETF by BlackRock, technological advancements, competition from other cryptocurrencies, and market sentiment.

Economic conditions, such as the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policies, are also crucial, as evidenced by Bitcoin’s price surge to nearly $36,000 following the pause in rate hikes, underscoring the impact of macroeconomic factors on its value.

The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and arguably the most popular around the globe – Bitcoin (BTC) – has been on a tear since the beginning of 2023. At the start of the year, its price was approximately $16,500 (per CoinGecko), while currently, it is hovering around $34,500.

As such, we asked ChatGPT whether the uptrend could continue next year and whether BTC can emerge as the best-performing crypto asset.

The AI-powered language model estimated that there are several vital factors that could influence such a development, with market adoption being at the top of the list.

“If Bitcoin continues to see increased adoption by individuals, businesses, and institutions, its value could potentially rise, influencing its performance,” ChatGPT stated.

The regulatory environment could also be a vital element. For example, a possible approval of BlackRock’s application to launch a spot BTC ETF could infuse overall enthusiasm in the industry and pump the price of the leading digital asset.

Technological developments, the performance of Bitcoin’s rivals, and market sentiment should also be taken into account.

Last but not least, ChatGPT outlined economic conditions as a crucial factor. Recall that BTC recently surged to almost $36,000 (the highest level in 18 months) after the US Federal Reserve hit the pause button on its interest rate hike policy.

Those willing to see how the asset could go according to some prominent figures can take a look at our video below: