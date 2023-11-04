TL;DR

Bitcoin (BTC) may rally in 2023, with factors like market sentiment and economic conditions influencing a potential surge past its all-time high.

Potential setbacks including regulatory changes and market manipulation could negatively impact BTC’s value.

Price predictions vary, with some extreme views like a $3 million valuation per BTC, while more conservative estimates stand at $38,000 by end of 2023.

What Are BTC’s Chances?

2023 has been a very interesting year for the cryptocurrency industry, with many experts envisioning price rallies for many of the assets, including the largest by market capitalization – Bitcoin (BTC).

As such, we asked ChatGPT whether it could surpass its previous all-time high of almost $70,000 and land on a new peak before January 1, 2024. The AI-powered language model named several factors that could propel such an explosion, with the main one being positive market sentiment.

Economic conditions such as inflation rates, monetary policy amendments by central banks, and global economic stability could also play a role. In addition, BTC’s spike toward a fresh ATH could be triggered by rising transaction volumes and an increased number of active addresses.

On the other hand, ChatGPT warned that unexpected events, regulatory setbacks, market manipulation, or shifts in investor behavior could negatively affect the valuation of the leading digital asset.

How About BTC Reaching $3 Million?

One person who laid out an extremely bullish BTC price prediction is the X (Twitter) user Luke Broyles. He assumed that the asset had a chance of skyrocketing to a whopping $3 million per coin based on potential growth comparable to the Internet’s early expansion.

Other analysts, such as Josh Olszewics, have outlined less ridiculous forecasts, such as $38,000 by the end of 2023.

Those willing to check the top five BTC price bets coming from prominent figures can take a look at our dedicated video below: