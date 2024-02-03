Multiple altcoins with relatively large market capitalizations are going to see token unlocks in the upcoming days.

These events are normally associated with fluctuating prices because of the shift in the dynamics of supply and demand. However, it’s worth noting that the entities behind them have been through multiple of these in the past years, and cushioning the impact on the market seems likely.

Starting off with the first one on our list – Aptos (APT). Data from Token Unlocks reveals that the protocol will release some 7.35% of its total supply in eight days, worth around $240 m million at current prices.

Next on the list is SAND – the native cryptocurrency of the popular Sandbox ecosystem. In 10 days, the team will unlock $90 million worth of the token.

Coming up next with smaller unlocks are APE, MANTA, and ROSE – these will release roughly around $20M worth of coins each, thirteen, fourteen, and fifteen days from now, respectively.

The largest unlock on the list will come from the largest altcoin by means of total market capitalization – AVAX. Avalanche will release a whopping $340M worth of AVAX in around 18 days from now.

It’s interesting to see how the market will react to the upcoming unlocks and whether or not they will have an impact on the designated altcoins.