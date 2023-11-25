TL;DR

Shiba Inu Scam Warning : Shibarmy Scam Alerts warns of fraudulent sites and NFT airdrops targeting SHIB investors, advising careful verification of URLs.

: Shibarmy Scam Alerts warns of fraudulent sites and NFT airdrops targeting SHIB investors, advising careful verification of URLs. Telegram Scam Alert : The team previously alerted about scammers on Telegram posing as legitimate contacts to deceive users in the Shiba Ecosystem & Shibarium Tech group.

: The team previously alerted about scammers on Telegram posing as legitimate contacts to deceive users in the Shiba Ecosystem & Shibarium Tech group. Safety Advice: Users are urged to verify identities and check official links to prevent falling victim to cryptocurrency fraud.

SHIB Army Should Beware

The cryptocurrency industry is an attractive sector for numerous investors and offers the chance to make substantial profits in a short period of time. However, the space is also full of fraudsters who target market participants aiming to swindle their holdings.

The X (Twitter) account focused on treats surrounding Shiba Inu and its native token SHIB – Shibarmy Scam Alerts – warned that there are a lot of fake sites and NFT airdrops that request people to connect their wallets and supposedly redeem money.

The team alerted that this was a scam, advising individuals to check the URLs and not conduct such operations without proper due diligence.

“If you are ever in doubt, please check with us before you do anything. Stay safe, Shibarmy, and keep your eyes open,” it concluded.

Shiba Inu’s Previous Warning

The team recently issued another alert to the community, claiming people should be utterly cautious when using Telegram since potential scammers are looking for an opportunity to attack.

“It has come to our attention that there are scammers operating on Telegram DMs, targeting unsuspecting users Shiba Ecosystem & Shibarium Tech group. These scammers may pose as legitimate individuals or organizations, attempting to deceive you into sharing personal information, financial details, or even sending them money,” it said.

Shibarmy Scam Alerts urged people to verify the identity and confirm the authenticity of the mysterious individuals they are communicating with. Checking official website links for verification could also prevent one from being involved in a cryptocurrency fraud.