Shibarmy Scam Alerts warns Shiba Inu community of Telegram scammers seeking personal and financial information.

Users are advised to confirm identities and avoid financial transactions or sending crypto on Telegram to prevent fraud.

Previous alerts in the Shiba Inu community have also highlighted fake airdrops and the misuse of the Shibarium name and logo.

Watch Out for These Treats

The X (Twitter) account focused on treats surrounding Shiba Inu and its native token SHIB – Shibarmy Scam Alerts – has issued another warning to the community. It advised people to be utterly cautious when using Telegram since potential scammers are looking for an opportunity to con individuals.

“It has come to our attention that there are scammers operating on Telegram DMs, targeting unsuspecting users Shiba Ecosystem & Shibarium Tech group. These scammers may pose as legitimate individuals or organizations, attempting to deceive you into sharing personal information, financial details, or even sending them money,” the team behind the X account stated.

Shibarmy Scam Alerts urged people to verify the identity and confirm the authenticity of the individuals they are chatting with. Looking for official website links for verification could also prevent one from being involved in a crypto fraud.

Subsequently, the team behind the X account counseled people to avoid money transactions and never send funds or cryptocurrencies based on Telegram requests since “scammers use persuasive tactics.”

The Previous Warnings

This is hardly the first alert the Shiba Inu community has received in the past few months. In mid-October, the X member using the handle Vet Kusama warned there is a malicious Shibarium tech channel that offers a fake airdrop.

Prior to that, LUCIE – Shibarium’s Marketing Strategist – alerted that bad actors might employ Shiba Inu’s name and the logo of the recently launched layer-2 blockchain solution Shibarium in their fraudulent projects. As such, they advised individuals to conduct proper due diligence before hopping on the bandwagon.

