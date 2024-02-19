Vitalik Buterin has taken to social media to express his anticipation for the imminent integration of “Verkle trees” onto the Ethereum blockchain.

He emphasized that this advancement will enhance the functionality of staking nodes, decrease disk space requirements, and elevate the overall user experience.

Enhanced Efficiency and Decentralization

In a recent post on the social media platform X, the Ethereum co-founder shared his enthusiasm for Verkle trees, stating, “I’m really looking forward to Verkle trees.” He emphasized the transformative impact they are expected to have on Ethereum.

Describing them as a crucial step forward for the blockchain, Buterin highlighted their potential to unlock various benefits, particularly for stateless clients.

I’m really looking forward to Verkle trees. They will enable stateless validator clients, which can allow staking nodes to run with near-zero hard disk space and sync nearly instantly – far better solo staking UX. Also good for user-facing light clients.https://t.co/Bg2KXH07Id — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) February 18, 2024

Verkle trees, as explained by Buterin in a corresponding blog post, represent a data structure capable of streamlining Ethereum nodes’ storage requirements without compromising their ability to validate blocks. By enabling the creation of smaller witnesses, Verkle trees effectively address one of the key obstacles hindering the adoption of stateless clients.

Stateless clients, Buterin elaborated, eliminate the need to store the entire state database locally to validate incoming blocks. Instead, they utilize compact witnesses accompanied by cryptographic proofs, significantly reducing data transmission overhead and facilitating faster block processing. Verkle trees are pivotal in enabling these smaller witnesses to overcome obstacles to adopting stateless clients on the Ethereum network.

Beyond the technical enhancements, the integration of Verkle trees is set to enhance Ethereum’s decentralization by lowering hardware requirements, thus making participation more accessible to a broader range of users. Additionally, the accelerated synchronization enabled by Verkle trees will expedite the onboarding process for new nodes, facilitating network growth and resilience.

AI-Driven Security Boost for Ethereum

In a separate announcement, Buterin also highlighted the potential of AI-assisted techniques in increasing the security of the Ethereum ecosystem. Buterin remarked, “Right now Ethereum’s biggest technical risk probably is bugs in code, and anything that could significantly change the game on that would be amazing.”

One application of AI that I am excited about is AI-assisted formal verification of code and bug finding. Right now ethereum’s biggest technical risk probably is bugs in code, and anything that could significantly change the game on that would be amazing. — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) February 19, 2024

Acknowledging the significance of code vulnerabilities as a primary technical risk, Buterin expressed his excitement about leveraging AI for formal verification and bug identification processes.

Meanwhile, ETH‘s price has soared to over $2,900, with a 4.3% increase over the last 24 hours. As a result, ETH tapped a multi-year high as some whales have been accumulating hard.