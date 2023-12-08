Popular analyst and Bitcoin advocate CryptoCon BitTime is currently on track, and the model suggests that BTC cycles closely follow each other, particularly when they alternate.

In a post on X, CryptoCon shows a chart in which the current white cycle is compared to the 2015-2018 cycle, and it accurately predicted the early top in July with a subsequent bottom in August, similar to 2015.

The model points to a $47K purple dot target in the blue year, questioning if Bitcoin is already approaching this level. The second early top is expected around July 9th, 2024, regardless of the price.

Likewise, the mid-top (marked with red arrows) may occur during Blue or Green Years and is determined by the .618 retrace of the weekly cycle candle bodies.

It sounds hard to believe, but I do think there’s a distinct possibility of #Bitcoin going to $47k in the near future. In all cycles, once the green .37 – .65 zone is broken through on MVRV, Bitcoin heads straight to the cycle mid-top. The mid-top is the .786 cycle retrace,… pic.twitter.com/ZxXgTahBQ5 — CryptoCon (@CryptoCon_) October 21, 2023

According to CryptoCon’s analysis, Bitcoin at $47 – $48k is achievable soon, and a prolonged consolidation period is expected to begin in Q2 2024, possibly in February.

“47 – 48k is within reach. The cycles continue on. A long sideways period is scheduled to start in early 2024, likely in February. Cycle Top still scheduled for December 2025, most data points I have found align at 130k.”

However, the followers were in awe as the trader stated that the cycle top is scheduled for December 2025, potentially sending BTC at $130k.

In October, CryptoCon predicted that Bitcoin could reach $47k by December 2023 or January 2024, utilizing the Fibonacci MVRV chart analysis.

