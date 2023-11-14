Uniswap has rolled out the completed version of its wallet app to all Android users following a brief beta testing period that began last month.

The app brings a simple mobile user interface to its decentralized exchange (DEX), which is currently the largest in the entire crypto ecosystem.

Per Uniswap’s announcement on Tuesday, app users will be able to swap tokens across 8 different blockchains including Ethereum, Polygon, Optimism, and Arbitrum, all while managing their tokens and NFTs in one place.

Users can also track other traders and view balances “in 6 new languages & 18 new currencies.”

Furthermore, swaps on the app will be protected from MEV, meaning they’ll be placed into a private transaction pool and are thus shielded from frontrunning and “sandwich attacks.”

Uniswap wallet originally rolled out to IOS users in April.

In conversation with Blockworks, Uniswap Labs vice president of design Callil Capuozzo said that the Android version was one of the community’s most requested items and that he expects it to garner many users.

“With Android devices, there’s many different sizes and configurations, meaning there’s a lot more edge cases that can happen, so the beta was really good for getting user feedback and building a better product,” he added.

To accompany the launch, Uniswap is also giving away 10 USDC to a random group of 10 users to get started.

Uniswap currently boasts a TVL of $3.63 billion according to DefiLlama, making it the fifth-largest DeFi protocol right now.

The market cap of its native token, UNI, is $3.8 billion. According to CoinGecko, UNI is down 7.2% on the day.