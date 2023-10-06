TL;DR

FIFAWorldCupAILeague on XRP Ledger, developed with FIFA and Futureverse, is now the top NFT minter, issuing 88.7% of all new NFTs.

Despite a general NFT downturn, this game has revitalized interest in sports digital collectibles within the XRP community.

Ripple’s XRP Ledger Has a New Top Minter

FIFAWorldCupAILeague is a video game on XRP Ledger that’s becoming a popular topic within the XRP community. It essentially allows players to create their own teams and manage them with strategic gameplay using AI.

The dApp has caught the attention of the community for how it blended AI with sports. It’s free to download on iOS and Android. It was developed through a collaboration with the one and only organization FIFA, and Futureverse.

According to data from Bithomp explorer, FIFAWorldCupAILeague has become the largest NFT minter on XRP Ledger, issuing 88.7% of all new NFTs, or 428K.

In the last 30 days @FIFAWCAILEAGUE has issued 88.7% of all new #NFTs on the #XRPL (428K NFTs) That makes them TOP #1 NFT minter. https://t.co/zRVUCZGNgg In total they minted 462,881 NFTs. #XRPLCommunity — Bithomp (@bithomp) October 5, 2023

XRP Ledger is one of the largest decentralized hubs for projects, wherein gamers, builders, and DeFi users gather to build on top of its platform. FIFAWorldCupAILeague is the latest project to join the ecosystem, and by doing so, it has reignited the passion for sports and digital collectibles again —at least in the XRP community.

In a broader sense, however, NFTs are having the lowest months of their lives. But it’s not all red. As CryptoPotato reported, Coingecko’s latest report has shown interesting insights in the NFT market.