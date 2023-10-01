Ripple’s XRP has been one of the most popular cryptocurrencies throughout the last few years, and not without a good reason.

The lawsuit between the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and Ripple has been going on for a few years now, and it seems to be entering its decisive stage. The impact it’s had on the price of XRP has been undeniable, as the cryptocurrency failed to produce new highs during what was arguably the biggest bull run so far – during 2021.

That said, the case has also made XRP incredibly popular if it wasn’t already, and many analysts have taken it upon themselves to predict its future price.

We’ve also taken the opportunity to ask ChatGPT, the world’s most popular AI-based chatbot, how high XRP can go during the next bull market, and its answer is quite interesting. You can find out more about it in our recent short video:

In the following lines, however, we will explore some of the most interesting XRP price predictions that were made during the month of September.

Some of them are quite shocking, others seem a bit too far-fetched, while the rest may as well be realistic.

Let’s dive in.

XRP Price to Reach $500 by 2027

It’s perhaps safe to say that this one falls within the shocking category. The prediction was made by a popular cryptocurrency analyst called Shannon Thorp.

Earlier in September, she pointed out that increased liquidity of XRP could turn the token into a form of digital currency to serve the purpose of seamless cross-border transactions.

Citing research on the matter, she indicated that this market could reach to a valuation of a whopping $250 trillion, tying this to a potential price per XRP of $500 by 2027.

Naturally, the prediction was met with a backlash as it assumes that XRP will be the sole solution for cross-border payments amid a bunch of other considerations, including the fact that it implies a market cap that’s almost 80 times greater than that of the entire cryptocurrency market at the height of the 2021 bull run.

180% Surge Possible Under These Circumstances

Another XRP price prediction was delivered by the well-known crypto influencer that goes by the X handle EGRAG CRYPTO.

According to the analysis, the token should close above the Fibonacci level of 0.5, which is currently located at around $0.57. If it manages to do so with what they refer to as “undeniable confirmation,” then a new bullish wave might take it to $1.40, which represents an increase of around 180% from its current price.

It’s worth noting that XRP has gained around 2% in the past week, claiming the important $0.5 level in the meantime. It even soared by around 10% on Thursday, but the bulls were unable to sustain the uptrend, and the price corrected to where it’s currently trading at around $0.52.

This one seems more realistic compared to the previous one, and it’s also somewhat supported by another well-known technical analyst – Duo Nine.

He suggested that the bulls will remain in charge if XRP continues to stay above $0.45, adding that if it manages to recapture the $1.30 level, it will have better chances to expand to its all-time high recorded at around $3.30.

Another Shocking Ripple Price Prediction

While Thorp’s prediction sees XRP trading at around $500 in the next few years, a pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader and analyst on TradingView published their chart analysis, outlining that XRP could reach $43, while BTC could reach a high of $250K, and even $1.25 million.

The above is based on the assumption that the next bull market will be just as explosive as the previous ones, following similar patterns. As we know, though, previous performance is never an indication of future performance, and such comparisons should always be taken with a grain of salt.

To that, however, we’ve also taken the liberty to ask ChatGPT when the next XRP bull run will take place, and you can read more about what it thinks in our latest article.