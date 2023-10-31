TL;DR

Bitcoin (BTC) recently touched $35,000, its highest in 17 months. Analyst Josh Olszewicz predicts it could reach around $38,000 by the end of 2023, based on bullish indicators, but might first dip to $31,000 before rising.

Ripple’s native token (XRP) is expected to experience significant growth, with analyst Dark Defender forecasting a potential surge to $1.30 next year, possibly escalating to $6 shortly after. A short-term prediction suggests a possible value of $0.66.

Dogecoin (DOGE) has a bullish price prediction from AngeloBTC, who suggests it could potentially hit $1, a new all-time high, surpassing its previous peak of around $0.70 in spring 2021.

What Does the Future Hold for BTC?

The primary cryptocurrency has shown an impressive performance in the past month, briefly hitting the $35,000 mark for the first time in 17 months. Some analysts and experts have suggested that its price could go even higher in the future, with the X (Twitter) user Josh Olszewicz being one of those.

They predicted that BTC could jump to approximately $38,000 before the end of 2023. The forecast was based on a chart indicating that the asset is situated in a bullish zone between $33,500 and $35,000. “Inside the flag, we’ve got evidence for A&E and iH&S, aka market refuses to break down,” Josh Olszewicz argued.

Nonetheless, the analyst warned that bitcoin might retrace to $31,000 (assuming it plunges below a certain resistance level) before rising to the aforementioned peak.

XRP Ready for a ‘Parabolic’ Rise?

According to numerous analysts, Ripple’s native token is also poised for a substantial surge. The X user Dark Defender recently predicted it could reach $1.30 next year if it crosses some key support levels. From that moment on, XRP could go “parabolic” and explode to $6 in a matter of a few months, they added.

The analyst also touched upon the ongoing volatility of the cryptocurrency market, believing the coin might hit $0.66 in the short term.

A New ATH for DOGE?

Last but not least, we will focus on the first-ever memecoin – Dogecoin (DOGE) – and observe one bullish price prediction laid out by the analyst, using the X handle AngeloBTC. According to them, it might skyrocket to $1, which would be a new all-time high (ATH).

Recall that the asset was close to reaching that level in the spring of 2021, trading at approximately $0.70 during its peak.