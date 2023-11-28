TL;DR

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization has consolidated around $1.47 trillion (per CoinGecko’s data), with most digital assets recording little-to-no volatility on a 24 hour basis. However, one token defied the current trend, and its name is Bonk (BONK).

The Solana-based memecoin has soared by over 12% on a daily basis following an announcement coming from the cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin. The latter revealed on X (Twitter) that the trading pair BONK/USDT is now available to customers.

📢 New Listing@bonk_inu $BONK Gets Listed on #KuCoin! 💎Pair: BONK/USDT

💎Deposit: now open (network: SOL)

💎Trading: 10:00 on November 28, 2023 (UTC) — KuCoin (@kucoincom) November 28, 2023

BONK has been among the best-performing assets in the crypto industry lately, with its valuation exploding by more than 650% in the past month.

One reason behind its rally could be the overall bullish condition of the market that reigned during the first half of November. Recall that Bitcoin reached a yearly high of $38,000 following the arising rumors that a spot BTC ETF might soon go live in the United States.

Another factor playing a role in BONK’s surge could be its connection to Solana (SOL). The latter spiked to almost $70 (a price last seen in the spring of 2022), outpacing the gains recorded by BTC and ETH. Despite its consecutive decline, SOL is still 75% up on a monthly basis.