Solana-based meme coin Wen (WEN) rallied over 30%, coinciding with a Jupiter airdrop targeting over one million users.

Other tokens of that type, such as Bonk Inu (BONK) and dogwifhat (WIF), also achieved all-time highs recently.

The Solana-based meme coin Wen (WEN) is among the best-performing cryptocurrencies today (January 29), with its price rallying by over 30% and hitting an all-time high. Its market capitalization briefly exceeded the $150 million mark.

The upswing coincides with a WEN airdrop introduced by the decentralized exchange Jupiter that is expected to reach over one million eligible users. According to Dune, more than 42% of the distributed amount remains unclaimed.

Those willing to take advantage of the offering have until 10 am (EST) to do so, with Jupiter disclosing further vital information via a detailed X (Twitter) post.

WEN is not the only Solana meme coin to take center stage as of late. Bonk Inu (BONK) and dogwifhat (WIF) have also made the headlines in the past several weeks, with their prices skyrocketing to ATHs.

BONK peaked in mid-December following listings on major cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance and Coinbase.

WIF hit an ATH of over $0.45 earlier this month after Binance, Bybit, BitMEX, and Bitget embraced the asset. Those curious to learn whether the token’s price could surpass the $1 target before the end of the year (according to ChatGPT) can read our article here.