TL;DR

The collaboration will integrate the Shibarium layer-2 blockchain into the RSTLSS UGC creator platform, promoting Web3 and gaming advancements.

The platform had earlier teamed up with Paris Hilton’s “11:11 Media.”

The layer-2 solution’s expansion, with over 3.5 million transactions, could boost Shiba Inu’s price by improving transaction efficiency.

Shiba Inu’s Latest Partnership

The popular memecoin project behind SHIB – Shiba Inu – joined forces with the UGC creator platform RSTLSS. As a result, the latter (which touches upon the Web3 sector and the gaming industry) will start incorporating the layer-2 blockchain solution Shibarium into its operations.

“We couldn’t imagine a more perfect partner for SHIB and the Shibarium blockchain. RSTLSS’ UGC tooling allows any creator, whether 2D or 3D, casual or professional, to easily build a brand and trade their own digital merchandise – wearables, accessories, and more that can be loaded onto avatars, as well as cross-platform and cross-game engine,” said the Shiba Inu Lead Developer known as Shytoshi Kusama.

Speaking on the collaboration was also Charli Cohen (RSTLSS founder), who believes that shaking hands with the memecoin project embodies “the ethos of Web3 and decentralization” for his organization.

“Across Web3, we need to avoid operating in silos as we have much more power to make change as a collective. RSTLSS’ UGC tech will play its part in the wider ecosystem by giving creators autonomy and equity, and I am very excited to see how that community and the Shibarium blockchain will help RSTLSS grow in the months and years to come,” the exec added.

Earlier this year, RSTLSS partnered with the American model, actress, and singer Paris Hilton and her entertainment company called “11:11 Media.”

Shibarium’s Advancement Sounds Like Good News for SHIB Bulls

The development of the L2 scaling solution has been touted as a factor that could drive Shiba Inu’s price up. The network, aiming to elevate the memecoin above its rivals by improving speed and lowering transaction costs, has recently blasted through several important milestones.

As CryptoPotato reported, the total transactions on Shibarium exceeded 3.5 million, whereas the number of total blocks topped 1.3 million. Those curious to find out more about its launch and specifics could take a look at the video below: