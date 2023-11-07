TL;DR

Bitcoin’s recent price increase has shifted investor sentiment to “Greed” according to the BTC Fear and Greed Index, with the metric staying in this territory for 15 days, a situation not seen since November 2021.

Bitcoin’s value has surged to $36,000, marking the highest level in 18 months.

Notable predictions from experts like Luke Broyles, Max Keiser, and Michael Saylor suggest Bitcoin could reach anywhere from $200K to an ambitious $3 million per coin, driven by factors including early-stage internet parallels and the 2024 Bitcoin halving.

Deep Into the ‘Greed’ Territory

It is safe to assume that Bitcoin’s impressive price performance in the past few weeks has changed investor sentiment. The popular BTC Fear and Greed Index is currently situated in the “Greed” zone, pointing to 68.



Moreover, the metric has stayed in that area for the past 15 days, something unseen since November 2021. Recall that back then, BTC was in a massive bull run that eventually pushed it to an all-time high of almost $70,000.

The primary cryptocurrency has recently spiked to $36,000 (the highest level in 18 months), influenced by several vital factors. Those willing to check what might stand behind the substantial surge could take a look at our video below:

Top BTC Price Predictions

Multiple experts and analysts believe that BTC’s recent uptrend is nowhere near its end, envisioning new peaks for the asset.

The popular X (Twitter) user Luke Broyles is among those. They suggested that Bitcoin could explode to the ridiculous $3 million per coin in the future, claiming its current condition resembles the one of the Internet in its early days.

Max Keiser (Chairman of El Salvador-based Bitcoin mining startup Volcano Energy) and Michael Saylor (Executive Chairman of MicroStrategy) also chipped in. The former thinks the asset could spike to $200K following possible social unrest, whereas the latter sees BTC trading at over $350K, bolstered by the 2024 halving event.

Those curious to check five more price forecasts coming from prominent figures could take a look at the video below: