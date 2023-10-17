TL;DR

Xsolla, a gaming company, integrates XRP payments for games like Smite and Roblox through BitPay.

XRP’s price surged 70% after a partial court win against the US SEC, peaking at $0.85.

Post-ruling, major exchanges like Crypto.com and Coinbase re-listed XRP, boosting its prominence in the US crypto market.

XRP Adoption on the Rise

Ripple’s native token – XRP – has been the subject of mass adoption recently, with numerous companies allowing clients to pay for services in it instead of fiat. The latest entity to embrace the asset is the California-based video game giant Xsolla.

It announced that customers can use XRP to purchase the popular games Smite and Roblox and “enjoy gaming like never before.” The offering was introduced after a collaboration between Xsolla and the cryptocurrency payment application BitPay.

XRP’s Comeback

Ripple’s partial court victory against the US SEC in mid-July has infused optimism in the cryptocurrency space and positively affected XRP. The token spiked by over 70% in the hours after the ruling, surpassing the $0.85.

And while it couldn’t keep the momentum, the win granted it appraisal from numerous leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto.com, Coinbase, Kraken, and others re-listed XRP after withdrawing their support at the end of 2020 or the beginning of 2021 (shortly after America’s securities regulator filed a lawsuit against the blockchain enterprise).

The asset has also become the most traded alternative coin in the US and one of the most popular alternatives to Bitcoin (BTC).

According to multiple analysts and experts, XRP has a chance for a future price rally, while Ripple seems to be one step away from securing a decisive win against its enemy. Those willing to find out how the token could perform in the remaining months of 2023 could take a look at our video: