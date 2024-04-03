CrowdSwap has launched the first decentralized crypto exchange-traded fund (ETF) ever, consisting of ten digital assets, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH).

According to a press release, the new crypto fund, the Bull Run dETF, offers investors access to a diversified digital asset portfolio while ensuring the processes remain decentralized and secure.

The First DeFi Crypto ETF Ever

CrowdSwap’sCrowdSwap’s Bull Run dETF also consists of Polygon (Matic), Avalanche (AVAX), Chainlink (LINK), Polkadot (DOT), Binance Coin (BNB), Fetch AI (FET), ChainGPT (CGPT), and its native token CROWD. While BTC and ETH comprise 35% of the fund, large-cap altcoins like MATIC, AVAX, LINK, and DOT comprise 10% each. With BNB and FET making up 7.5% each, higher-risk assets like CGPT and CROWD constitute 5% each.

The decentralized crypto trading platform said its evaluation of each crypto asset in the fund ensures the ETF is strategically positioned to capitalize on market opportunities.

“This marks a pivotal moment in the intersection of traditional finance and blockchain technology, offering investors unparalleled access to diversified portfolios within the crypto space. This revolutionary financial instrument aims to streamline investment processes while ensuring simplicity, security, and decentralization,” the crypto exchange stated.

A Balance Between Stability and Growth

The Bull Run dETF’s portfolio aims to achieve a balance between stability, risk management, and growth potential. CrowdSwap considered metrics like potential return on investment, social media sentiment, risk analysis, and alignment with investor preferences in allocating the portfolio.

“The allocation strategy was carefully crafted to maintain broad diversification while aligning with the objectives of the Bull Run dETF. The resultant portfolio offers investors exposure to a well-balanced and diversified selection of foundationally strong decentralized projects within the cryptocurrency ecosystem,” CrowdSwap added.

Historical data from the past performance of the Bull Run dETF’s crypto assets show the fund has the potential to witness yearly gains of more than 206%. This and the rapid adoption of spot Bitcoin ETFs have fueled CrowdSwap’s optimism concerning the product’s growth trajectory in the coming months.

Meanwhile, CrowdSwap is not the first crypto firm to introduce an unconventional crypto ETF. Asset management firm First Trust submitted a proposal for a Bitcoin buffer fund in December, seeking to provide a certain level of protection against negative returns in the crypto market.