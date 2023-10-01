The Japanese automobile manufacturer Honda has jumped into the cryptocurrency bandwagon by embracing several digital assets as payment options.

Interestingly, Ripple’s native token – XRP, and the popular memecoin Shiba Inu (SHIB) are among the supported ones.

‘Drive Into the Future’ With Crypto

The Tokyo-based manufacturer of automobiles, motorcycles, and power equipment – Honda Motor Co. – partnered with the blockchain payment system FCF Pay to allow clients to lease or purchase company products in digital currencies instead of fiat.

Some of the accepted assets are the two largest by market capitalization – Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) – as well as Ripple (XRP), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Binance Coin (BNB), Polkadot (DOT), and many more.

It is worth mentioning that Honda’s offering also includes some exotic memecoins such as Pepe Coin (PEPE), Floki Inu (FLOKI), Bone ShibaSwap (BONE), Doge Killer (LEASH), and others.

Such digital assets have emerged as a top trend in the crypto space in the past few years as the first to see the light of day (which actually started as a joke) was Elon Musk’s favorite Dogecoin (DOGE). Despite that, it has turned into one of the leaders in the realm, with a current market cap of over $8.6 billion.

Who Else Embraced XRP and SHIB?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) made the headlines earlier this week when FCF Pay collaborated with the Texas-based energy company Chariot Energy to enable locals to pay their solar panel bills in the memecoin instead of fiat.

Another major announcement revealed that eligible clients of the British banking behemoth HSBC can settle their mortgage bills and loans in various cryptocurrencies, including XRP and SHIB.