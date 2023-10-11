TL;DR



Ethereum tops as the most searched alternative to Bitcoin, followed by Dogecoin, XRP, and Shiba Inu, according to Marketplace Fairness research.

Despite Bitcoin’s dominance, there’s a vast array of rising yet volatile, cryptocurrencies, including popular memecoins.

Memecoins like Bone ShibaSwap and Doge Killer have recently experienced significant drops, with Shiba Inu and Dogecoin also in the red.

XRP and SHIB Found Their Spot

A research conducted by cryptocurrency experts at Marketplace Fairness has supposedly estimated that Ethereum (ETH) is the most popular alternative to Bitcoin (BTC). The entity based its results on Google searches showing which digital asset people explore the Internet for. Marketplace Fairness determined that there are over 3.2 million ETH searches each month.

The first-ever memecoin – Dogecoin (DOGE) – was placed second with approximately 1.6 million searches. Ripple’s native token – XRP – and DOGE’s rival – Shiba Inu (SHIB) – came up third and fourth. The former has 1.2 million searches per month, while the latter records 678,000.

Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), EOS (EOS), Litecoin (LTC), Tether (USDT), and Polkadot (DOT) are the other best alternatives to Bitcoin (BTC) included in the top 10 list.

“While Bitcoin is arguably the poster boy of crypto, there are still such a broad range of cryptocurrencies around, many of which are on the rise. “Memecoins” like Dogecoin can often be fairly volatile in the market, so it’ll be interesting to see how the global popularity of these currencies compares to their value as the crypto world changes,” a spokesperson for Marketplace Fairness reportedly said.

Memecoins Have Been Bleeding Recently

Speaking of memecoins, it is worth mentioning that most of them have been on a significant downfall lately amid an overall correction of the cryptocurrency market.

As CryptoPotato reported earlier this week, Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) and Doge Killer (LEASH) have been among the worst affected, nosediving by respectively 17% and 12% in the last month. Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are also in the red.

Memecoins are an interesting niche of the cryptocurrency industry and are notorious for their volatile nature. Those curious to find out more about the leading ones and their specifics can take a look at our dedicated video: