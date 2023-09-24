As history suggests, BTC’s price performance has been quite dull during the weekend, with little-to-no actual movements.

The altcoins are also untypically stable on a daily scale, but some, such as LINK, have exploded over the past week.

BTC Silent at $26.5K

The business week started somewhat sluggishly as bitcoin kept the previous weekend’s momentum going and had stalled at around $26,500. However, the bulls came out to play late on Monday when they pushed the cryptocurrency to just over $27,400.

After an immediate retracement, bitcoin went on the offensive once more on Tuesday, tapping a 20-day peak at just over $27,500.

Nevertheless, the asset failed to maintain its run and started gradually declining in value. A more serious price drop came on Thursday when BTC slumped to a three-day low of $26,400.

It managed to bounce off in the following days and add some value. However, the landscape has been predominantly stagnant, and BTC has failed to move outside of its current price lines of $26,500.

Its market cap is still below $520 billion, while its dominance over the alts is slightly higher than yesterday at 49.2%.

LINK Goes Up, RUNE Heads South

The past 24 hours have been rather uneventful for the alternative coins as well. Ethereum, Binance Coin, Ripple, Cardano, Polkadot, Polygon, and Litecoin are all with minor losses.

On the other hand, Solana, Tron, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu are with insignificant gains. Toncoin has declined by over 2% within the past day, while LINK has jumped by a similar percentage.

However, Chainlink’s native token is the best performer in terms of weekly gains from the top 100 alts with a 15% surge. It’s followed by IMX (13%), CRV (9%), and LUNC (6.5%).

In contrast, THORChain has slumped the most within the same timeframe (-10%).

The total crypto market cap has seen a few billion gone compared to yesterday and sits under $1.060 trillion.