Bitcoin recovered most of the recent price falls in the past 12 hours or so, and the asset has gained more than five grand since the Friday low.

Several altcoins have outperformed it, with SOL nearing $190, while NEAR and ICP have soared by double digits.

BTC’s Recovery

Last week didn’t go all that well for the primary cryptocurrency. It all started with a price drop on Monday that pushed the asset south hard. The landscape worsened on Tuesday with a drop below $61,000 amid fears of the upcoming US FOMC meeting.

Once that took place and the Fed didn’t pivot from its current monetary policy, Bitcoin went on a roll and soared by about seven grand in the next day or so. However, that didn’t last long, and BTC started losing ground on Thursday and Friday, culminating in a price drop to $62,500.

The weekend saw a recovery attempt that was halted at $66,000. Nevertheless, the cryptocurrency started gaining traction once again this morning, soaring to $67,500 for the first time in days.

Alicia Bakery CMO - A really good agency Did you like this market update?

This is all you need not to miss any price action in the raging crypto markets. Start receiving this recap, for free, every day: Invalid email address Your privacy is guranteed. Thanks for subscribing, you will get your first report in the next hours!

As of now, the asset has lost some value and sits inches below $67,000. Still, its market cap has reclaimed the $1.3 trillion level, and its dominance over the alts is up slightly to 49.3%.

Last Week’s Top Performers

On a daily scale, SOL, AVAX, TON, BCH, NEAR, OP, and ICP have gained the most value. ICP stands in a league of its own with a massive 23% surge.

The situation on a weekly scale is slightly different for some, though. SOL, for example, is down by 7%, and so is AVAX. DOT, TRX, ADA, and ETH are also in the red.

In contrast, Toncoin has jumped by more than 35%. ONDO has trumped all other top 100 assets by charting a 92% surge that has pushed its price above $0.9.

The total crypto market cap has regained some of the recently lost value and stands above $2.650 trillion.