XRP is a prominent altcoin in 2023, leading to diverse price forecasts.

Predictions range from $1.12 to a bullish $43, with extreme speculation at $500.

The $500 prediction seems improbable given the required market cap increase.

What are XRP’s Realistic Price Targets?

The native token of Ripple has been among the trendiest in the crypto realm ever since the blockchain enterprise started its winning streak against the US SEC. In fact, it has been the most traded alternative coin on US-based exchanges since the start of 2023 and the third-most searched alternative to Bitcoin (BTC). As such, XRP price predictions have gathered much of the investors’ attention.

Some analysts like the X (Twitter) user EGRAG CRYPTO have laid out somewhat realistic forecasts, envisioning the asset to reach $1.12 or $1.40 in 2024. It is worth mentioning that they also suggested XRP could crash to $0.10 if it falls below the crucial $0.38 Fibonacci mark.

Nonetheless, the analyst thinks the chances for such a collapse are minor, whereas the asset’s price has been trading above the aforementioned resistance level for the past seven months.

More Bullish Predictions

Apart from those forecasts, EGRAG CRYPTO also assumed that XRP could launch an “exciting $27 journey,” which could grant the asset the nickname “The Rise of the Phoenix.”

The cryptocurrency trader using the handle Oaksacorn was even more bullish, predicting it could skyrocket to $43 in the future. To analyze the probability, they observed certain charts and compared the current market with the 2015-2017 cycle.

One Shocking Possible Option or Just an Illusion?

The wildest bet came from the cryptocurrency analyst Shannon Thorp, who believes the coin’s valuation could blast to the astonishing level of $500 in the next few years.

It is safe to outline the prediction as absurd since XRP’s market capitalization should jump to approximately $250 trillion for that to happen. In comparison, the entire market cap of the industry was around $3 trillion in 2021 when Bitcoin (BTC) reached an all-time high of almost $70,000.

