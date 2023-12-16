TL;DR

Significant Price Rise of SOL: Solana’s cryptocurrency, SOL, has seen a remarkable increase, soaring from about $10 at the beginning of 2023 to around $78, a 650% surge. Analysts believe there’s still room for further growth.

Solana’s cryptocurrency, SOL, has seen a remarkable increase, soaring from about $10 at the beginning of 2023 to around $78, a 650% surge. Analysts believe there’s still room for further growth. Predictions of Continued Uptrend: Notable crypto analysts on Twitter, like Ali and Deftsuo, predict SOL could rally towards $90 and even surpass $100, based on current market trends and technical analysis.

Notable crypto analysts on Twitter, like Ali and Deftsuo, predict SOL could rally towards $90 and even surpass $100, based on current market trends and technical analysis. More Ambitious Predictions: Some experts are exceptionally bullish, with predictions like Crypto King forecasting SOL could hit $300, and Canfield suggesting a potential rise to $1,000. Canfield also recommends diversifying investments between Ethereum and Solana.

Some of the Bullish SOL Forecasts

Solana’s native cryptocurrency has undoubtedly been among the digital assets that captured much of the investors’ interest this year.

This was mainly due to SOL’s spectacular price rise from approximately $10 at the start of 2023 to its current level of around $78 (per CoinGecko’s data). Despite the 650% surge, some analysts believe the token’s uptrend is nowhere near its end.

One example is the popular X (Twitter) user Ali, who claimed that a sustained close above $68.2 could cause a price rally toward $90.

The crypto analyst using the X handle Deftsuo also envisioned additional gains in the near future. Surpassing the $100 mark was presented as a doable target.

The Outrageous SOL Bets

Other experts have been even more optimistic, suggesting that Solana’s coin could be on the verge of hitting a new all-time high price.

The X user Crypto King thinks SOL might reach $300 in the long run, whereas Canfield predicted a future valuation of a whopping $1,000. The latter also advised people to diversify and invest in both Ethereum and Solana:

“No reason not to have allocations to both. It’s like trying to bet on Microsoft or Google. Tesla or Ford. Just buy both.”