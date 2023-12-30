TL;DR

XRP, Ripple’s native token, has been the focus of various optimistic price predictions by different analysts and traders.

These forecasts include significant potential price increases, with some experts envisioning extremely high values for XRP in the future.

Discussions about XRP’s future price also involve considerations of broader financial and geopolitical factors, as well as regulatory frameworks like Basel III.

Some Wild Ripple (XRP) Targets

Ripple’s native token – XRP – has been the subject of some of the most optimistic price predictions this year, and in the following lines, we will outline some of the most recent ones.

The coin’s value stood at less than $0.50 at the end of September when Oaksacorn – a pseudonymous crypto trader and analyst on TradingView – shared certain technical analysis, according to which a rally toward $43 might be on the horizon.

The expert also envisioned an exponential Bitcoin (BTC) rise toward $250,000, believing the potential bull run in the future would mimic the 2015-2017 cycle.

The X (Twitter) user CryptoBull was even more optimistic, suggesting that XRP’s next stops are $4.20, $7.20, and $470. It is worth noting that reaching a price of almost $500 would require the asset’s market capitalization to skyrocket to around $250 trillion. Recall that the market cap of the entire industry was “just” $3 trillion during the bull run in 2021 when BTC tapped an ATH of $69,000.

The Most Ridiculous Forecast

EGRAG CRYPTO – an X user who presents XRP prediction quite frequently – recently shocked the community with one of their bets. The analyst shared a communication with a “top-tier banker” where they discussed the coin’s potential to reach unimaginable peaks.

The financial experts supposedly claimed that the next bull cycle in the cryptocurrency market could be twice as robust as the one in 2013-2017, bolstered by possible geopolitical factors and the eventual launch of Basel III.

The latter is an international regulatory framework for banks developed by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision in response to the financial crisis of 2007-2009. The reforms, which might come into effect in the following years, aim at strengthening the supervision and risk management of financial institutions.

According to the aforementioned expert, such elements could positively affect the crypto industry, possibly boosting XRP’s price to the absurd level of $2,500.

“Look, the timing is impeccable. Then, he pinpointed an almost decade-long cycle from 2017 to 2027, perfectly aligned. His insight? Holding XRP for a decade could yield incredible rewards,” EGRAG CRYPTO concluded.

Those willing to take a look at more realistic bets and check how Ripple’s coin might perform in the remaining days of 2023 could take a look at our dedicated video below: