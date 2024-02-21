Prominent crypto price-tracking website CoinMarketCap announced the first-ever CMC Crypto Awards to celebrate outstanding individuals, products, and initiatives driving the evolution of cryptocurrency and Web3, underscoring the project’s continued prominence in the crypto sphere and commitment to its community.

This annual event will take place virtually from February 21st to March 6th.

CMC Crypto Awards

According to the official press release shared with CryptoPotato, the CMC Crypto Awards will spotlight accomplishments across a diverse spectrum spanning from mainstream cryptocurrencies to meme coins, NFTs, gaming initiatives, and DeFi projects. It also recognizes the role of bridges, L1s, L2s, and cross-chain projects in the ecosystem.

The eight distinct categories:

Cryptocurrency of the Year

Meme Coin of the Year

Most Innovative NFT and Gaming Project

Most Innovative DeFi Project

Bridge Builder of the Year

Social Influencer to Watch

Crypto Leader of the Year

Most Innovative L1/L2/Cross-Chain Project

Binance, Animoca, and Others Hop On

Starting February 22nd, nominees for these awards will be unveiled daily on CoinMarketCap’s website and social media platforms, with the community invited to cast their votes until March 3rd. The winners, determined on the basis of CoinMarketCap’s data, expert evaluation, and community input, will be revealed on March 6.

CoinMarketCap CEO Rush Luton, in a statement, said,

“The innovation we have seen in Crypto this past year is truly inspiring. Our intention is for the CMC Crypto Awards to become the most recognized annual celebration of Crypto and Web3. Think of it as the ‘Oscars Of Crypto’, an entertaining way to bring the whole industry together and celebrate the people and projects that are driving the industry forward. We congratulate all the nominees and look forward to sharing their achievements with the whole global crypto community.”

CoinMarketCap has partnered with some of Web3’s biggest names to host this event, such as – BingX, Animoca Brands, Binance, Trust Wallet, Coinbase, Chainwire, Zeebu, and ICP Hubs Network.