Telegram chatbot Unibot has lost around $640,000 worth of digital assets after a hacker managed to exploit a vulnerability in the newly deployed contract. The team behind the protocol said that it is currently investigating the issue and will soon release a detailed response.

PeckShield reported that the attacker transferred the pilfered cryptocurrency to Uniswap, after which it was subsequently routed to the controversial crypto mixer, Tornado Cash.

Lookonchain advised Unibot to move funds to other wallets or revoke approvals of the contract as soon as possible.

Unibot confirmed the token approval exploit from its new router and revealed pausing it to contain the issue.

The protocol also assured its users that any funds lost due to the bug on its new router will be compensated while adding that user keys and wallets remain safe.

Nearly $332 million in various digital assets were lost to exploits, hacks, and scams in September, according to blockchain security firm CertiK.

The latest exploit comes days after a similar incident hit Maestrobots, a group of cryptocurrency bots on the Telegram messenger app, on October 24th.

The attackers targeted MaestroRouter on the ETH mainnet and drained 280 ETH worth around $485,000 at the time of the hack.

The team quickly identified the attack and removed the exploit. Subsequently, the users were reimbursed a day later.