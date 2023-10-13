TL;DR



BitPay now allows users to purchase tickets for Taylor Swift’s upcoming “Eras Tour Movie” concert using various cryptocurrencies, including XRP, SHIB, BTC, and ETH.

To buy tickets, users should visit the AMC website, select the desired concert, and choose the crypto payment option during checkout.

Increasing adoption of cryptocurrencies like XRP and SHIB may lead to a potential price rally, despite their recent price dips.

Buying Tickets in Crypto

The cryptocurrency payment application BitPay announced on X (Twitter) that people can now use the platform to purchase tickets for Tayler Swift’s upcoming tour that will take place in numerous countries, such as the United States, Canada, Brazil, Japan, Australia, Singapore, France, the UK, and many others.

Fans willing to witness the event called Eras Tour Movie can acquire passes in multiple digital currencies, including Ripple’s native token – XRP, the popular memecoin – Shiba Inu (SHIB), the two largest by market capitalization – Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH), and many more.

BitPay clarified that individuals willing to take advantage of the latest offering should visit the official AMC website and select the preferred concert of the pop star. Then, they will get the chance to choose their payment method, with one option being crypto.

“Review your order, confirm the transaction, and make your payment. BitPay ensures a secure and efficient payment process,” the entity explained the last step of the process.

Adoption Might Propel a Bull Run

Some experts have recently maintained that a possible increasing adoption of XRP and SHIB could be one of the factors to trigger a price rally for the assets. The tokens’ performance has been on a downfall lately. XRP has plunged by approximately 7% for the past week, whereas SHIB has witnessed a 5% decline.

ChatGPT assumed that Ripple’s native token has a chance to overcome the bearish trends next year should some favorable elements like regulatory developments, technological advancements, and positive macroeconomic conditions be in place. Those wondering how high XRP could spike in a future bull run could take a look at our dedicated video below: