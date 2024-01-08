The race to the first approved spot Bitcoin ETF by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission continues in full force.

A number of applicants, including the world’s largest asset manager – BlackRock – have filed amendments to their S-1 registration statements under the country’s Securities Act.

The latest round of changes came today, January 8th. iShares Bitcoin Trust (that of BlackRock), proposed a Sponsor Fee of 0.30%. That fee is charged on the net asset value of the Trust and is payable at least quarterly – in USD.

Reported fees for other ETF applicants include:

0.25% for VanEck

0.5% for WisdomTree

0.25% for Ark/21 Shares – down from 0.8%

Recall that the SEC has until January 10th to decide whether or not it will approve applications for a spot Bitcoin ETF.

Analysts and surveys appear torn on whether the decision will be positive. As CryptoPotato recently reported, most financial advisors believe Bitcoin ETFs will be denied, according to a survey sanctioned by Bitwise.

On the other hand, Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas said Saturday raised the odds of approval to above 90%, while Polymarket speculators bet on an 85% chance of approval.