South Korea’s largest wireless carrier – SK Telecom – has announced signing a tripartite agreement with Aptos Labs and Atomrigs Labs. The latter serves as its technology partner.

According to the official announcement on the LinkedIn post, the strategic partnership is expected to enhance SK Telecom’s affiliations with customer-preferred mainnets and decentralized applications(dApps). The focus will also be on its Web3 wallet service, T wallet.

The collaboration with Aptos marks the first non-Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) blockchain integration by the Korean telco firm.

SKT also plans to plan to offer users tangible value by connecting them to the dApp ecosystem within Aptos’ layer-1.

The company said that leveraging Aptos’ MoveVM blockchain technology represents a significant step forward in making Web3 services more accessible to a wider audience.

Confirming the development, Aptos co-founder and chief technology officer Avery Ching tweeted,

“Looking forward to unlocking new classes of Internet experiences (with blockchain in the background) through Move, sub-second latency, best-in-class throughput, & enterprise-grade operations.”

SK Telecom first joined forces with crypto firms AhnLab Blockchain Company and Atomrigs Labs last July to release a digital wallet enabling users to receive, transfer, and store cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and “soulbound tokens.”

A year later, the telecom giant revealed a collaboration with Korean crypto services firm Team Blackbird, which operates the blockchain data and analytics platform CryptoQuant, to introduce the T wallet product.

SK Telecom also entered a partnership with Polygon Labs to enhance its Web3 ecosystem.