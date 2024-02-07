Solana is known for significantly enhancing transaction processing times, making it a standout contender in the Layer 1 space. However, the network has come under fire for allegedly being too centralized.

After facing scrutiny due to periodic outages, Solana implemented several fixes. This helped it maintain uninterrupted service for a full year, only to experience a 5-hour outage on February 6th, breaking its streak.

Solana has experienced multiple instances of downtime in the past. Since 2021, it has encountered at least one significant crash annually, severely impacting block production.

Some sources have even documented at least 11 total disruptions over the last two years, including minor incidents.

But the latest one triggered an outpouring of criticism, with several industry experts weighing in on the outrage and expressing their disappointment.

Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson, for one, mocked the blockchain and made a jest at Solana. He shared a widely circulated tweet featuring a meme that appeared to jest about Solana’s difficulties.

The issue had influential individuals such as Max Keiser, a well-known advocate for Bitcoin, expressed their disapproval of Solana on Twitter, labeling it as “centralized garbage” and forecasting its demise.

Matthew Sigel, head of digital assets at VanEck, explained that the outage resulted from a malfunction in the BPF loader, also known as the “Berkley Packet Filter,” which is responsible for deploying, upgrading, and executing programs on Solana.

Sigel stated that the problem originated from a Solana Improvement Proposal (SMID) that implemented alterations, such as introducing a blocker to prohibit the utilization of metadata in the BPF.