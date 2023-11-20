TL;DR

Bonk Inu (BONK) – a memecoin described as the first Solana-dog cryptocurrency “for the people, by the people” has experienced a massive uptrend lately.

Its price has jumped by almost 50% in the past 24 hours and an astonishing 2,300% on a monthly basis. The asset currently trades at an all-time high of around 0.00000464 (per CoinGecko’s data), while its market capitalization surpassed the $200 million milestone.



Its impressive spike started at the end of October when Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Ripple (XRP), and many other leading cryptocurrencies were in the midst of a mini-bull run. In addition, the sector was infused with enthusiasm that certain positive developments (such as the approval of the first spot BTC ETF in America) might be around the corner.

Another factor playing a role in BONK’s price explosion could be its connection to Solana (SOL). The latter has been among the best-performing crypto assets in the past few months, rising to as high as $67 last week (a figure last observed in the spring of 2022).

Some analysts have argued that SOL’s surge could continue in the future, with the X (Twitter) user Jacob Canfield envisioning it to reach the ridiculous $1,000 during crypto’s next bull run cycle.

Despite BONK’s colossal price increase, investors should keep in mind that dealing with memecoins hides its risks due to the assets’ infamous volatility. Those willing to dive deeper into the matter and explore the biggest ones from the realm could take a look at the video below: