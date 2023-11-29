Solana’s correction appears over as buyers prepare their next move.

Key Support levels: $44

Key Resistance levels: $67

1. Uptrend Resumes

Solana’s price increased by 12% in the past 24 hours. While this is an excellent performance in such a short time, the volume continues to make lower highs. If this momentum is to continue, then buyers have to step up even more.

2. Key Resistance at $67

Bears were unable to push Solana under $50 and since then, they lost control of the price. The biggest level on this chart right now is the resistance at $67. If broken, SOL could quickly approach three digits.

3. Daily RSI Makes Higher Highs

This reversal in the price action is also reflected by the daily RSI, which has made a higher high. This confirms that buyers are in control and could take Solana to the key resistance next.

Bias

The bias for SOL is bullish.

Short-Term Prediction for SOL Price

With the correction over, Solana’s path is open to challenge the resistance at $67 again and aim for new highs.