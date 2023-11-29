Solana’s correction appears over as buyers prepare their next move.
Key Support levels: $44
Key Resistance levels: $67
1. Uptrend Resumes
Solana’s price increased by 12% in the past 24 hours. While this is an excellent performance in such a short time, the volume continues to make lower highs. If this momentum is to continue, then buyers have to step up even more.
2. Key Resistance at $67
Bears were unable to push Solana under $50 and since then, they lost control of the price. The biggest level on this chart right now is the resistance at $67. If broken, SOL could quickly approach three digits.
3. Daily RSI Makes Higher Highs
This reversal in the price action is also reflected by the daily RSI, which has made a higher high. This confirms that buyers are in control and could take Solana to the key resistance next.
Bias
The bias for SOL is bullish.
Short-Term Prediction for SOL Price
With the correction over, Solana’s path is open to challenge the resistance at $67 again and aim for new highs.
Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is those of writers quoted. It does not represent the opinions of CryptoPotato on whether to buy, sell, or hold any investments. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use provided information at your own risk. See Disclaimer for more information.
