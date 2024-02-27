Solana returns with a vengeance after a brief dip under $100.

Key Support levels: $104

Key Resistance levels: $117, $126

1. Bulls Are Targeting $117

Solana did not sit long at two digits and quickly reversed course to recover some of the recent losses. This renewed rally has taken the price back on the offensive, and its target is the resistance at $117.

2. Buy Volume Explodes

As soon as SOL’s price dipped under $100, buyers rushed to take advantage of this discount. The strong buying volume managed to completely change the price action and turn this cryptocurrency bullish again.

3. Daily RSI Reversal

Thanks to this recent performance, Solana’s daily RSI has moved above 50 points and turned bullish again. This is a key signal that sentiment has changed and continuation of this rally is likely.

Bias

The bias for SOL is bullish.

Short-Term Prediction for SOL Price

Solana is well on its way to hit $117. If it breaks above that key level, then the next target will be found at $126.