The Brazilian authorities have reportedly launched an investigation against one of the greatest soccer players of all time – Ronaldo de Assis Moreira (better known as Ronaldinho) – over allegations that he might have participated in a cryptocurrency scam.

The athlete was summoned to testify on the matter but failed to appear in court without giving explanations for his absence.

Expected to Show up in Court Next Week

According to recent coverage, the former star of FC Barcelona, AC Milan, and Brazil’s national soccer team is suspected of participating in a fraud attributed to a dubious company called “18kRonaldinho.” The scheme offered generous but false profits of 2% per day to those who invested at least $30 in digital currencies. Ronaldinho appeared as an ambassador of the entity which was selling watches and jewelry in its early days.

The Ballon d’Or winner for 2005 did not visit court to shed more light regarding his potential role in the company. Interestingly, he had the opportunity to remain silent in front of the magistrates even if he appeared.



Áureo Lídio Moreira Ribeiro – federal deputy of Rio de Janeiro – said the authorities have summoned Ronaldinho to come to the designated court on August 30. He warned that in the event of another absence, the law enforcement agents could transfer him with “the use of force.”

The athlete’s attorneys insisted that their client is actually a victim of the scam, claiming that wrongdoers have used his image and name illegally to con more people.

Fallen investors, who uncovered the case, demanded the retrieval of 300 million reais (almost $61 million) for moral and material damages that the potential scam has cost them.

Ronaldinho Already on the Crypto Bandwagon

While the aforementioned case remains to be unfolded, it is worth mentioning that the Brazilian joined crypto’s ecosystem more than a year ago (in a legal way).

He partnered with Graph Blockchain’s subsidiary New World Inc. in February last year to become an ambassador of the organization and introduce NFT experiences to his numerous fans. Ronaldinho, known for his constant smile while playing soccer and respectful attitude towards rivals on the pitch, has a vast base of supporters. His followers on Instagram are almost 75 million.

The athlete inked another deal a few months later, collaborating with the decentralized exchange P00LS to launch his own token called RON.

Featured Image Courtesy of Transfermarkt