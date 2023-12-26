TL;DR

Global cryptocurrency market cap surpasses $1.7 billion, with mixed performances; Solana (SOL) and others gain, while Ripple’s XRP remains stable but is expected to rally.

Analyst EGRAG CRYPTO presents two XRP price paths: a potential rise to $0.70 by end-2023 and over $0.85 by mid-January 2024, or a short-term dip below $0.55 with a subsequent recovery.

Predictions for XRP’s future include reaching $1.88 and then an all-time high of $5.85 by Q2 2024, as forecasted by analyst Dark Defender, while Bitcoin analyst Muro expresses confidence in an imminent surge.

When is XRP Expected to Break Out?

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization has once again surpassed the $1.7 billion mark, with multiple digital assets such as Solana (SOL), NEAR Protocol (NEAR), and Avalanche (AVAX) charting substantial gains in the past days.

However, others like XRP have experienced little-to-no price volatility as of late. Multiple crypto analysts, though, seem undeterred by that trend, envisioning a future rally for Ripple’s native token.

The X (Twitter) user EGRAG CRYPTO presented a chart depicting two possible paths the asset might take in the upcoming weeks. The first one, described as a “blue trajectory,” indicates that XRP could spike to as high as $0.70 before the end of 2023 and surpass $0.85 in mid-January next year.

The “yellow trajectory” is a bit more bearish in the short term, suggesting the asset might plunge below $0.55 by Christmas but still take the offensive next month.

“I’m leaning toward the blue trajectory, although a dip to 0.55c remains possible. This might just be our final opportunity to snag XRP at these rates,” the analyst stated.

XRP at $5.85 Remains a Target

Another person who chipped in is the one using the X handle Dark Defender. The analyst warned people to ignore “FUD,” claiming XRP remains poised to spike to $1.88 and then to an all-time high of $5.85. The second target is expected to be reached in Q2 2024.

The popular Bitcoin analyst Muro gave his two cents, too, saying XRP might be currently on the verge of a significant surge. He went further, saying he had “just longed” the coin.

Those willing to find out how XRP may perform in the remaining weeks of the ongoing year could take a look at our dedicated video below: