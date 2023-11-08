TL;DR
- XRP has seen significant price increases, with predictions from the analyst Dark Defender on Twitter suggesting a potential rise to $1.05 if it maintains above the $0.66 level, and a possible year-end price of around $0.90, with 2024 targets between $1.88 and $5.85.
- The cryptocurrency recently experienced a rally, surpassing $0.73 and briefly overtaking Binance Coin (BNB) in market capitalization, becoming the fourth largest digital asset.
- Despite its recent achievements, XRP fell back to the fifth position in market capitalization after Binance Coin regained its earlier spot.
XRP to Surpass $1?
Ripple’s native token – XRP – has recently recorded impressive gains, with some analysts expecting the uptrend to continue in the following months. One such person is the popular X (Twitter) user Dark Defender, who suggested that the coin is poised for a 50% rally in the short term.
Specifically, the asset has a chance to soar to as high as $1.05, assuming it stays above the $0.66 resistance level, the analyst claimed.
Dark Defender also predicted that XRP might finish 2023 at around $0.90, while in 2024, its price targets were set between $1.88 and $5.85.
Those curious to find out how the asset might perform in the final quarter of the ongoing year could take a look at our dedicated video below:
XRP’s Latest Achievement
The asset not only rallied above $0.73 recently but also briefly surpassed Binance Coin (BNB) in terms of market capitalization. As CryptoPotato reported on November 6, XRP became the fourth largest digital asset with a market cap of around $37.8 billion.
However, in the following days, Binance’s native token managed to reclaim its position, placing Ripple’s coin back in the fifth spot.