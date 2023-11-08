TL;DR

XRP has seen significant price increases, with predictions from the analyst Dark Defender on Twitter suggesting a potential rise to $1.05 if it maintains above the $0.66 level, and a possible year-end price of around $0.90, with 2024 targets between $1.88 and $5.85.

The cryptocurrency recently experienced a rally, surpassing $0.73 and briefly overtaking Binance Coin (BNB) in market capitalization, becoming the fourth largest digital asset.

Despite its recent achievements, XRP fell back to the fifth position in market capitalization after Binance Coin regained its earlier spot.

XRP to Surpass $1?

Ripple’s native token – XRP – has recently recorded impressive gains, with some analysts expecting the uptrend to continue in the following months. One such person is the popular X (Twitter) user Dark Defender, who suggested that the coin is poised for a 50% rally in the short term.

Specifically, the asset has a chance to soar to as high as $1.05, assuming it stays above the $0.66 resistance level, the analyst claimed.

Dark Defender also predicted that XRP might finish 2023 at around $0.90, while in 2024, its price targets were set between $1.88 and $5.85.

Those curious to find out how the asset might perform in the final quarter of the ongoing year could take a look at our dedicated video below:

XRP’s Latest Achievement

The asset not only rallied above $0.73 recently but also briefly surpassed Binance Coin (BNB) in terms of market capitalization. As CryptoPotato reported on November 6, XRP became the fourth largest digital asset with a market cap of around $37.8 billion.

However, in the following days, Binance’s native token managed to reclaim its position, placing Ripple’s coin back in the fifth spot.