Shiba Inu is getting ready for the next bull run.

In a new post, the content strategist of the project, Lucie, took it to X to calm the community while also talking about the team’s future plans. Let’s dive in.

SHIB Readying for a Bull Run

The content strategist of the Shiba Inu ecosystem – Lucie – took it to X to talk about future plans while also making some clarifications to calm the community down.

…There’s no need to worry. The market is the market, and FUD is just a bunch of desperate losers attempting to peddle their questionable coins from their mom’s basements. We need to stay focused. SHIB is strategically positioning itself for the upcoming bull run.

The team member didn’t name any projects. However, it’s worth noting that there have been multiple warnings as of late in relation to copycat initiatives that aim to scam holders out of their funds.

In terms of price action, Lucie said, prefacing it by outlining that this is not financial advice:

Smart money holds or buys – don’t let inexperience lead you to sell low and jump into new hype coins, only to keep losing.

The Future of Shiba Inu in the Short Term

Speaking of what’s to come, the content strategist said, “Bone will recover once Shibarium is established, and we’ll focus on serious projects, not quick pumps and dumps.”

Perhaps one of the serious projects is the updated version of ShibaSwap, with more functionalities for holders and so forth.

In another major update, though, Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya revealed the steps necessary to renounce the BONE smart contract, as well as purely technical details surrounding the mechanics of the timelock contract.

It’s also worth noting that the team recently launched (last month) Shibarium – perhaps one of the most highly-anticipated updates in its ecosystem. Find out more about it here: