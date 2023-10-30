Shiba Inu remains bullish on higher timeframes, but a pullback appears likely.

Key Support levels: $0.0000077

Key Resistance levels: $0.0000084

1. Momentum Remains Bullish

On the three-day timeframe, SHIB continues to make higher highs and shows a clear bullish bias. However, it appears that a re-test of the current support at $0.0000077 is likely.

2. Volume Falling

With a falling volume, the probability of a short pullback is high. This is why a test of the key support seems more likely at this time than a continuation of the price to the resistance at $0.0000084.

3. RSI Lower High

The daily RSI has made a lower high which shows that SHIB may have reached a local top at the time of this post. If confirmed, then the price is likely to test the key support in the next few days.

Bias

The bias for SHIB is bullish.

Short-Term Prediction for SHIB Price

As long as the key support at $0.0000077 holds, then this meme coin can still move higher after the pullback is completed.