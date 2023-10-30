Shiba Inu remains bullish on higher timeframes, but a pullback appears likely.
Key Support levels: $0.0000077
Key Resistance levels: $0.0000084
1. Momentum Remains Bullish
On the three-day timeframe, SHIB continues to make higher highs and shows a clear bullish bias. However, it appears that a re-test of the current support at $0.0000077 is likely.
2. Volume Falling
With a falling volume, the probability of a short pullback is high. This is why a test of the key support seems more likely at this time than a continuation of the price to the resistance at $0.0000084.
3. RSI Lower High
The daily RSI has made a lower high which shows that SHIB may have reached a local top at the time of this post. If confirmed, then the price is likely to test the key support in the next few days.
Bias
The bias for SHIB is bullish.
Short-Term Prediction for SHIB Price
As long as the key support at $0.0000077 holds, then this meme coin can still move higher after the pullback is completed.
PrimeXBT Special Offer: Use this link to register & enter CRYPTOPOTATO50 code to receive up to $7,000 on your deposits.
Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is those of writers quoted. It does not represent the opinions of CryptoPotato on whether to buy, sell, or hold any investments. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use provided information at your own risk. See Disclaimer for more information.
Cryptocurrency charts by TradingView.