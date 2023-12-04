Shiba Inu is back in the spotlight with renewed appetite from buyers.

Key Support levels: $0.0000090

Key Resistance levels: $0.000010

1. Breakout in Progress

The key resistance at $0.0000084 could not hold buyers, and the price broke higher on Sunday. The current resistance has now moved to $0.000010, and the price action is firmly on the bullish side.

2. Momentum Turns Bullish

With the buy volume exploding, SHIB has reversed the bearish trend from last week. The momentum indicators are also curving up and could soon do new highs.

3. Bullish Cross on MACD

The daily MACD did a bullish cross yesterday and appears ready to move higher in the coming days. As long as buyers maintain control of the price action, there is no reason to doubt the current momentum.

Bias

The bias for SHIB is bullish.

Short-Term Prediction for SHIB Price

With momentum completely changed in the past two days, SHIB returns on the offensive and appears determined to reach $0.000010 next.