The crypto community celebrated the 15th anniversary of Bitcoin’s whitepaper on Tuesday, which marked the world’s first functional pitch for “peer-to-peer electronic cash.”

Among its celebrators was Gary Gensler – the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) so notorious for his strict enforcement actions against the crypto industry.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Gensler made mention of Satoshi Nakamoto – the anonymous author behind Bitcoin’s whitepaper who remains a mystery until this day.

“If Satoshi Nakamoto went as Satoshi Nakamoto for Halloween, would we be able to tell?” he asked. “Happy 15th anniversary to Satoshi’s famous white paper that started crypto.”

Despite his kind words for Satoshi, Gensler remained firm with the modern crypto firms. “Any crypto companies that are tricking investors should start treating them to compliance with the securities laws,” he said.

Gensler has historically favored Bitcoin over other cryptos in regard to regulation, recognizing it as a distinct commodity within the asset class.

By contrast, he’s characterized the “vast majority” of other cryptos, including stablecoins, as potential unregistered securities and launched multiple lawsuits against both their issuers and the exchanges that list them.

He has also been hesitant to approve a spot Bitcoin ETF, which analysts believe would help catapult Bitcoin’s price if approved.

In the replies to his tweet, Gensler attracted many who were frustrated with his behavior.

“Honestly I think this is an extremely unprofessional tweet,” replied @osf_rekt. “There is obviously great sensitivity around Bitcoin right now and I just cannot believe the Chair of the SEC, the very body that’s making decisions, is on social media tweeting garbage like this.”