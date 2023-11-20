The tech world was taken by storm throughout the past few days with the news of the board of directors of OpenAI ousting Sam Altman – the co-founder and CEO of the company, from his position.

The news came on Friday, and Mira Murati – the firm’s chief technology officer – was supposed to assume Altman’s position immediately.

Multiple reports started circling in relation to one of the most important partnerships of OpenAI – that with the tech behemoth Microsoft. Semafor reported that only a fraction of Microsoft’s $10 billion investment in the startup has been wired to the company. The rest, according to sources familiar with the matter, had been divided into certain tranches in the form of cloud computing purchases.

That said, Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, came up with an official statement less than a couple of hours ago, reaffirming their commitment to the company while also dropping another tremendous piece of news.

… we’re extremely excited to share the news that Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, together with colleagues, will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team. We look forward to moving quickly to provide them with the resources needed for their success.

AI-related cryptocurrencies move in line with the current market without any major deviations spawned because of the OpenAI news.