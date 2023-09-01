Ripple, the tech firm behind XRP, is now on a talent hunt with a new full-time position as a Senior Specialist in Global Know Your Customer Due Diligence. Based on the announcement, the advertised role is in the United States.

The new hire will join Ripple’s Global Anti-Money Laundering & Sanctions Compliance team to perform due diligence and mitigate reputational, regulatory, and sanction risks associated with the company’s institutional clients, corporate partners, and counterparties.

Based on reports, this addition aligns with Ripple’s commitment to strict compliance with Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Counter-Terrorist Financing, and Economic Sanctions regulations.

This move is a testament to Ripple’s efforts to expand its services in the U.S. and beyond. Despite earlier plans to exit the U.S. market, the company is seemingly planning more expansion in the U.S. based on incoming reports.

In a recent interview, Monica Long of Ripple in the U.S. mentioned that the recent partial court triumph will help shape her firm’s strategy. Long said in part:

“We’re very happy about it because we now have clarity in terms of how Ripple will operate its business going forward. And we are re-engaging with the U.S. market.”

After recently obtaining a working license in Singapore, Ripple unveiled its ambitions to broaden its activities to the UK and Ireland.

The network planned to obtain a similar payment institution license from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority and Ireland’s watchdog.

In a recent interview, Sendi Young, the CEO of Ripple’s UK and Europe subsidiary, revealed that the network has increased headcount in the region by about 75% in only the past two years.

Ripple’s expansion also touches on the NFT realm, with Ducati, a sports motorcycle company, announcing the launch of NFTs on the XRP ledger.