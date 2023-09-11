The ongoing case between the United States Securities and Exchange Commission is one that the entire cryptocurrency community has its sights set on. But, for some reason, it’s just as polarizing.

There doesn’t seem to be room for a middle ground, as it’s always been a make-or-break type of situation. Now, however, one user has decided to bring up the question of a settlement.

In a discussion on X, Marc Fagel – a former SEC Regional Director, chipped in on the ongoing dispute between Ripple and the Commission. Speaking on whether the request for an interlocutory appeal will be granted, he said:

… the specific requirements for interlocutory appeal are hard to meet. I think the odds are against granting the request unless the court looks to the points you raise.

The points in question include the importance of the case for the entire cryptocurrency industry, as well as if there are any currently conflicted rulings. Fagel also talked about the potential for a settlement – a point that hasn’t been brought up so often in this discussion. Someone asked him if the SEC would be interested in a settlement before the start of the trial in a bid to avoid testimonies from Hinman and Clayton, Fagel said:

I think if the SEC is interested in a settlement, it's because the remaining claims against the individual are high risk. I don't think testimony from former SEC officials is a major factor. — Marc Fagel (@Marc_Fagel) September 10, 2023