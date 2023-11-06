TL;DR

XRP reached a three-month high above $0.71, stirring predictions of an ongoing rally, though a glitch temporarily showed it at an all-time high of $247 on Crypto.com.

The token’s market capitalization climbed to roughly $37.8 billion, overtaking Binance Coin (BNB) to become the fourth-largest cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Tether (USDT) continue to hold the top three market cap positions.



The price of XRP is a topic that intrigues numerous cryptocurrency participants. It recently tapped a fresh three-month high of over $0.71 (per CoinGecko’s data), with some analysts predicting even a further rally in the near future.

Several X (Twitter) users shared in the past few hours that XRP has exploded to an all-time high of $247. The astonishing target was supposedly observed on Crypto.com’s application.

However, this seemed to be a glitch as XRP actually matched the valuation of Binance Coin (BNB), which traded at that level.

Despite still being far from that astonishing mark, the XRP army had a serious reason to cheer as their favorite coin became the fourth largest in the entire realm.

As CryptoPotato reported, the asset’s market capitalization surged to approximately $37.8 billion, surpassing BNB, which was left in the fifth position with $37.7 billion.

BTC (around $685 billion), ETH ($228 billion), and USDT ($85.5 billion) are the ones in the top three places.

Those willing to check whether XRP has a chance of spiking even further in the remaining months of the year could take a look at the video below: