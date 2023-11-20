TL;DR

XRP Developments: Ripple’s XRP fluctuated between $0.59 and $0.70, impacted by its SEC legal case and false BlackRock reports. A court schedule is set for February 2024.

Ripple’s XRP fluctuated between $0.59 and $0.70, impacted by its SEC legal case and false BlackRock reports. A court schedule is set for February 2024. Bitcoin (BTC) Fluctuations: BTC experienced volatility with prices between $35,000 and $38,000. Analysts predict a potential rise to $40,000 by year’s end.

BTC experienced volatility with prices between $35,000 and $38,000. Analysts predict a potential rise to $40,000 by year’s end. Solana (SOL) Growth: Solana’s SOL surged to $67, becoming the sixth largest crypto asset. Predictions suggest it might surpass Ripple’s XRP in market rank.

XRP’s Price Swings

It has been another interesting week for Ripple and its native token – XRP – as both were the subject of some developments and remained among the trendiest topics in the cryptocurrency space. The blockchain enterprise keeps splashing the waters whenever there is a new update on its legal battle against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Most recently, Federal Judge Analisa Torres set a schedule for remedies-related discovery and briefing. Both organizations are required to complete the necessary procedures before February 12, 2024.

Previously, Ripple has won three major (yet partial) victories against its enemy and appears to have the upper hand before the grand trial next spring.

The price of XRP has also been in the spotlight in the past several days, fluctuating between $0.59 and $0.70 (per CoinGecko’s data). It reached its peak on November 13 when misleading reports indicated that BlackRock had registered the iShares XRP Trust in Delaware.

Once the information was proven fake, the asset’s valuation headed south. Currently, it is hovering around $0.62, with numerous analysts predicting a surge in the near future. Those willing to find out how XRP could perform in the remaining quarter of 2023 could take a look at our dedicated video below:

Where is BTC Headed?

Bitcoin has also experienced significant volatility, with its price swinging between $35,000 and $38,000. According to some analysts, the recent slump was just a slight correction, predicting a rally in the following months.

One such person is the popular X (Twitter) user KALEO, who believes that BTC has a chance to climb to $40,00 before the year’s end. Nonetheless, they alerted that the asset might drop to approximately $34,000 before spiking to the aforementioned peak.

CryptoCon was even more bullish. They observed the Alternate Theory, which is an alternative to the Halving Cycles Theory, to suggest that BTC could hit a new all-time high by early May 2024.

Those curious to explore additional Bitcoin price predictions coming from prominent figures could take a look at the video below:

SOL’s Rapid Progress

Another digital currency that has made the headlines recently is Solana’s native token – SOL. A few days ago, its price spiked to $67 (a figure last observed in May 2022), whereas its market capitalization surpassed $27 billion. It currently sits as the sixth largest crypto asset, with ChatGPT estimating it has a chance to flip Ripple (XRP) into the fifth position.

The AI-powered language model argued that several factors, including positive investor sentiment, regulatory developments, and vital partnerships, should be in the cards for such a development to occur.