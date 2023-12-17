Long-term XRP investors have shown remarkable patience and resilience as the SEC lawsuit winds down. After a string of victories against most of the SEC’s charges this year, Ripple Labs is still battling the regulator over how much of a financial penalty it should have to pay.

Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal told CryptoLaw founder and Ripple amicus brief lawyer John Deaton in a recent interview that he bought XRP after the Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit against Ripple Labs in Dec. 2020. Pal called his XRP play an opportunity of a lifetime:

“When you see something like that, it’s like, ‘Okay, now the price has been massively discounted. We know it’s a real thing, half the people have been shut out of the market, this is the opportunity of a lifetime.’ So that’s when I bought it. And I’ve held it ever since.”

After predicting the U.S. mortgage crisis of 2008 – 2009, Raoul Pal served as the co-head of European hedge fund sales in equities and equity derivatives at Goldman Sachs in London.

Raoul Pal On XRP Price Moves Ahead

Pal believes in the long-term fundamental value of XRP tokens. During the interview with Deaton, he said he followed the same logic when he made an entry into Solana (SOL) tokens:

“The crisis arrives. The price gets absolutely smashed, but I can see that there is a vibrant community with real use cases of the chain going on. It’s not ghost use, it’s real use, so in which case, time to put your capital at work.”

He also pointed out that he has maintained since Judge Analisa Torres’ ruling in July that Ripple tokens are not securities that XRP price wouldn’t chart new highs until Bitcoin goes on its next multi-year bull run. His thesis is that the market price of altcoins like XRP and SOL will remain tied to the Bitcoin macrocycle.

Pal says by the time the macro-cycle’s alt seasons kick in around 2025, “everything goes up ridiculously.” Furthermore, in a recent post on X, Pal said the odds are higher than 20% that this “is an Everything, Everywhere, All at Once adoption cycle.”

Many analysts are presently bullish on XRP in the short term as the price seems to be on the verge of printing a traditionally bullish pattern.