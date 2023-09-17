XRP’s price has been on a rollercoaster throughout the past few months, which is mostly because of the case between Ripple and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

The price skyrocketed to almost $1, more or less doubling in value, in a day after Judge Analisa Torres ruled partially in favor of the company, stating that secondary sales of XRP do not constitute investment contracts.

This has given fuel to many analysts and market observers to come up with optimistic XRP price predictions. Some of them are even rather outrageous.

That said, the latest one sees XRP reaching $7.

According to EGRAG CRYPTO, the Monthly time frame chart provides some insightful hints, “but it’s those rock-solid candle bodies that really define market structure.”

Since June lows and XRP has been chugging along the tracks, and guess what? The train has officially left the station and is on its way to Valhalla!

The expert outlined that $0.40 to $0.33 remains a possibility but just in the sense of being a “pit stop.”

According to him, the next big challenge will be at $0.80 and then at $1.3. What is more, “it might just reach those targets in a single candle.”

The prognosis outlines a bullish scenario where the main target would be “$2.8 and $5.5, maybe even stretching up to $6-7. These are some serious moonshot goals for XRP.” A potential time frame for this prediction wasn’t provided.e